Public Health Nutritionist

Tracye McQuirter, MPH, was named a national food hero changing the way America eats for the better by Vegetarian Times and her first book, By Any Greens Necessary, established her as one of the most influential vegans in the country. McQuirter directed the nation’s first federally funded vegan nutrition program and was a nutrition advisor for the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

As an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia, McQuirter designed and taught a plant-based nutrition curriculum for the District of Columbia Public Schools System to help prevent and reverse childhood obesity in Washington, DC. She recently created the first-of-its-kind, free African American Vegan Starter Guide in partnership with Farm Sanctuary.

Her work has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Essence, Bon Appetit, Ebony, VegNews, the Huffington Post, and more.

Photo credit: a little bit of whimsy photography