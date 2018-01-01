Palliative Care Physician

Sunita Puri, M.D. is the Medical Director of the Palliative Medicine Service at Keck Hospital and Norris Cancer Center of the University of Southern California, where she also serves as Chair of the Ethics Committee. She completed medical school and residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and her fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at Stanford University. Puri is the author of That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour, a literary memoir examining her journey to the practice of palliative medicine. The recipient of a Rhodes Scholarship, her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Slate, and the Journal of the American Medical Association. In 2018, she was awarded the Etz Chaim Tree of Life Award from the USC School of Medicine, awarded annually to a member of the faculty who, in the eyes of the campus community, models and provides humanistic and compassionate care.