Chef & restaurateur

Sheldon Simeon is the chef and owner of Lineage, a restaurant that explores the ancestral roots of Hawaiian cuisine, as well as Tin Roof, where he serves contemporary Hawaiian dishes in a casual setting, both in Maui. In 2019, Lineage was named one of Bon Appétit‘s Top 50 Nominees for America’s Best New Restaurants. Sheldon was a finalist on Season 10 of Top Chef: Seattle, becoming a finalist en route, and later competed on Season 14 of Top Chef: Charleston. He was voted Fan Favorite on both seasons.

Photo by Marylane Studios