Plant-Powered Athlete & Best-Selling Author

Connect with Rich Roll

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Eat plants. Move your body. Care for your mind. Live authentically. And give freely of yourself to others — because the world needs you to be who you really are.

What brought you into wellness?

When I was 50 pounds overweight at age forty, a health scare made me realize I needed to adress the fact that I was a depressed couch potato hurdling into middle age on a crash course with lifestyle disease.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

Wellness isn’t about green smoothies and six-pack abs — it’s about understanding that the food and lifestyle choices we make daily have a profound impact on our communities, the planet at large, and the responsibility we all shoulder to preserve and protect their precious blue planet for future generations and our animal friends alike.

What gets you up in the morning?

The opportunity to educate and inspire others to live healthier and more authentically.

What's renews you?

A trail run at dawn. An ocean swim. A podcast with an inspiring figure. Sharing my perspective with the world. Spending time with my wife and daughters. And a nine hour sleep in my tent.