Rich RollPlant-Powered Athlete & Best-Selling Author
Rich is a two-time top finisher at the Ultraman World Championships and first person (along with colleague Jason Lester) to complete EPIC5 – 5 ironman-distance triathlons on 5 Hawaiian Islands in under a week. His inspirational memoir FINDING ULTRA: Rejecting Middle Age, Becoming One of the World’s Fittest Men, and Discovering Myself was an Amazon #1 best-seller and has inspired thousands across the world to embrace a plant-based diet. Rich is a frequent guest on CNN, was named one of the "25 Fittest Men in the World" by Men's Fitness and is the host of The Rich Roll Podcast topping charts on iTunes. A graduate of Stanford University and Cornell Law School, Rich is an inspiration to people worldwide as a transformative example of healthy living. Co-authored with his artist / chef wife Julie Piatt, Rich’s new cookbook and lifestyle guide The Plantpower Way hits stores April 28. Also check out Rich's MBG Video Courses, The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition and The Art of Living With Purpose.
Q&A
What is your wellness philosophy?
Eat plants. Move your body. Care for your mind. Live authentically. And give freely of yourself to others — because the world needs you to be who you really are.
What brought you into wellness?
When I was 50 pounds overweight at age forty, a health scare made me realize I needed to adress the fact that I was a depressed couch potato hurdling into middle age on a crash course with lifestyle disease.
What does You. We. All. mean to you?
Wellness isn’t about green smoothies and six-pack abs — it’s about understanding that the food and lifestyle choices we make daily have a profound impact on our communities, the planet at large, and the responsibility we all shoulder to preserve and protect their precious blue planet for future generations and our animal friends alike.
What gets you up in the morning?
The opportunity to educate and inspire others to live healthier and more authentically.
What's renews you?
A trail run at dawn. An ocean swim. A podcast with an inspiring figure. Sharing my perspective with the world. Spending time with my wife and daughters. And a nine hour sleep in my tent.