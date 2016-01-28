42 Articles by Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Be Emotionally Intelligent About Finding True Love
In dating, although we’re taught the abstract concept that love conquers all, we’re also encouraged to find a partner who has assets — physical,...
The #1 Thing You're Doing To Make Yourself Unattractive
The heartbreak that followed a particularly difficult breakup turned me into a shell of a person for a year and a half. Then, when I decided I had...
11 Major Relationship Red Flags
Imagine if we could bottle that feeling that comes with dating someone new — the thrill, the excitement, the flutters and tingles. The nonstop...
8 Tips For A Good First Date
You met on a dating app. Bantered. Found out you share a love for Shawshank and Shiraz (#meanttobetogether!!). You decided to meet in person on...
13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them
Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:
10 Signs You're Dating Someone Who Isn't Emotionally Intelligent
Emotional intelligence is integral to a healthy relationship. Having the capacity to understand, manage and verbally express feelings with your...
I Dated Like It Was My Job For Three Years. Here's What It Taught Me About Finding The One
“You can totally manifest your dream guy!”
Why Being Long-Distance Can Actually Make Your Relationship Better
“If you really loved him, you wouldn’t have moved to New York.”
The F#*@ed Up Thing So Many Fitness Instructors Do
In our new Realtalk Fitness series, we're sharing the realities of the fitness world today. We know it takes a lot of effort to create a lasting...
I Was Exhausted, Anxious & Couldn't Lose Weight. Here's What Was Really Going On
Every night I'd lie awake with heart palpitations, night sweats, and physical anxiety.
Why The Way We Talk About Marriage Is Bad For Women
"Yeah, I'm miserable in my relationship, but I can't bear the thought of being 29 and single."
10 Things Only ClassPassers Understand
It's the great democratizer of boutique fitness world.
5 Ways You're (Accidentally) Making Yourself Miserable
The world we live in does a great job of creating the illusion of perfection. Stories of romance and dream jobs, images of beauty and functional...
Why "Baggage" Doesn't Make Someone Undateable
The truth is, most people carry baggage on their proverbial relationship flights.
5 Things To Remember When Life Feels Insane
Have you ever experienced a period in your life where you feel like you're frantically trying to keep yourself from drowning? You get your head above...
9 Signs Of Emotional Maturity
Here's to self-awareness, self-efficacy and self-esteem
5 Mantras To Comfort You When You're Feeling Lonely
Loneliness used to terrify me.
Is Your "Healthy Lifestyle" Damaging Your Well-Being?
January. Even though resolutions are so 2007, many of us will still increase our gym time and explore the world of juices and chia seeds. The health...
Should We Break Up? 9 Signs It's Time To End Your Relationship
It may be time to say goodbye.
It May Be Time To Cut Ties With Your Scale
I was getting a physical exam at the doctor the other day when it came to the inevitable part of being weighed. I requested that I not look during...