Love

How To Be Emotionally Intelligent About Finding True Love

In dating, although we’re taught the abstract concept that love conquers all, we’re also encouraged to find a partner who has assets — physical,...

#relationships #self-awareness #communication
January 28 2016

The #1 Thing You're Doing To Make Yourself Unattractive

The heartbreak that followed a particularly difficult breakup turned me into a shell of a person for a year and a half. Then, when I decided I had...

#love #relationships #vulnerability #self-acceptance
December 23 2015

11 Major Relationship Red Flags

Imagine if we could bottle that feeling that comes with dating someone new — the thrill, the excitement, the flutters and tingles. The nonstop...

#love #relationships #attachment
December 19 2015

8 Tips For A Good First Date

You met on a dating app. Bantered. Found out you share a love for Shawshank and Shiraz (#meanttobetogether!!). You decided to meet in person on...

#love #anxiety #relationships #self-awareness
December 16 2015

13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them

Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:

#love #relationships #soul mates
December 15 2015

10 Signs You're Dating Someone Who Isn't Emotionally Intelligent

Emotional intelligence is integral to a healthy relationship. Having the capacity to understand, manage and verbally express feelings with your...

#listening #love #relationships
December 13 2015

The F#*@ed Up Thing So Many Fitness Instructors Do

In our new Realtalk Fitness series, we're sharing the realities of the fitness world today. We know it takes a lot of effort to create a lasting...

#training advice #workout #fitness #realtalk: fitness
December 8 2015
Integrative Health

I Was Exhausted, Anxious & Couldn't Lose Weight. Here's What Was Really Going On

Every night I'd lie awake with heart palpitations, night sweats, and physical anxiety.

#hormones #health
October 29 2015
Love

Why The Way We Talk About Marriage Is Bad For Women

"Yeah, I'm miserable in my relationship, but I can't bear the thought of being 29 and single."

#relationships
October 23 2015
Motivation

10 Things Only ClassPassers Understand

It's the great democratizer of boutique fitness world.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
August 31 2015

5 Ways You're (Accidentally) Making Yourself Miserable

The world we live in does a great job of creating the illusion of perfection. Stories of romance and dream jobs, images of beauty and functional...

#mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
August 6 2015
Love

Why "Baggage" Doesn't Make Someone Undateable

The truth is, most people carry baggage on their proverbial relationship flights.

#love #relationships #friendship #awareness #self-awareness
May 23 2015

5 Things To Remember When Life Feels Insane

Have you ever experienced a period in your life where you feel like you're frantically trying to keep yourself from drowning? You get your head above...

#happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness
March 19 2015
Personal Growth

9 Signs Of Emotional Maturity

Here's to self-awareness, self-efficacy and self-esteem

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
February 18 2015
Personal Growth

Is Your "Healthy Lifestyle" Damaging Your Well-Being?

January. Even though resolutions are so 2007, many of us will still increase our gym time and explore the world of juices and chia seeds. The health...

#anxiety #stress #hormones #mind body connection #wellness
January 5 2015
Love

It May Be Time To Cut Ties With Your Scale

I was getting a physical exam at the doctor the other day when it came to the inevitable part of being weighed. I requested that I not look during...

#eating disorder #mind body connection #weight loss
December 6 2014