Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
Margaret Wertheim, R.D., is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and is the author of Breaking the Sugar Habit: Practical Ways to Cut the Sugar, Lose the Weight, and Regain Your Health. Take this quiz to determine whether you need to curb your sugar intake. Margaret holds a Bachelors in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She counsels individuals and groups on how to adjust their diet to include whole and real foods to support optimum overall health. She also specializes in supporting women's health, fertility, and pregnancy through nutrition and lifestyle choices. Check our her blog for the latest nutrition information, healthy eating tips, and recipes, check out her Breaking the Sugar Habit online course, or sign-up to download your free Natural Sweetener Guide or Fertility and Pregnancy Resource Guide.