Functional Medicine Specialist & Nutritionist

Lauryn Lax, OTD, NTP, CPT, helps women who have “done it all” finally find gut healing, body love and food freedom, so they can reach their highest potential.

As a Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Functional Medicine Practitioner and Nutritionist, Lauryn specializes in gut health optimization, restoring immune and hormonal imbalances, and a non-diet approach to body love and food freedom.

Her work is inspired by her 20 years of personal and clinical experience overcoming over 10 chronic conditions that doctors could not solve including: Gut Disorders, Eating Disorders, Autoimmune Conditions, Mold Illness, Lyme Disease, Hormone & Thyroid Imbalances. Today, she’s made it her life’s mission to helps others do the same.

Lauryn’s personal story has been featured on ABC, Good Morning America, CBS, USA Today, and Women's Health; and she is the author of 8 books. She lives in Austin, where she operates her virtual functional medicine clinic. You can find out more about her and her work on her website: https://drlauryn.com.