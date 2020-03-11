President and CEO of The Ehlers-Danlos Society

Lara Bloom is the President and CEO of The Ehlers-Danlos Society and responsible for globally raising awareness of rare, chronic, and invisible diseases, specializing in the Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD), and related conditions.

Bloom manages coordinated medical collaboration, raising funds for research, and focusing on the global progression of EDS and HSD. She speaks at conferences all over the world, lecturing to medical students and professionals, and supports specialists in the field by offering her experience as a leading Patient Expert. Commemorating 10 years in the field of patient advocacy, Bloom was officially appointed a Professor of Practice in Patient Engagement and Global Collaboration at Penn State College of Medicine, USA, on March 11, 2020.