Chiropractor

Kelli Pearson, D.C., has been a chiropractic physician for nearly four decades. Her mission as a health care provider is to figure out how to provide the right care at the right time. Dr. Pearson not only has her own practice, but she also has conducted several lectures on different topics, including the content that is seen in her debut book in addition to the art of change. Her work will inspire people to age well and to reduce barriers making it easier to choose to do the right things every day. Her book, “Eight Minutes to Ageless” focuses on the minimalistic approach, teaching the reader how to put in very little time each day to live a longer and happier life.