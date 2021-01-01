Katie Nicholson is a high school teacher living in St. Paul, MN. She has her 200-hour RYT yoga certification, and has studied Health Coaching through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. In her free time, she enjoys practicing and teaching yoga, cooking delicious dinners with her fiancé, traveling the world, and spending time with family and friends. She keeps a healthy food blog at EatcleanWithKate.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @nicholsk13 or on Instagram @eatcleanwithkate.

