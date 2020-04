Kate is a wellness blogger, registered yoga instructor, and entrepreneur. Kate's blog promotes health through mindful living, body posititvy and encourages readers to eat, move and live intuitively. She's the co-founder of a wellness events business, B YND, which hosts The GOOD Festival, a one-day event to inspire 400 women in wellness. Kate is a dog mom to a beagle, lover of macha lattes and enjoys learning about all things "woo woo" from crystals to astrology and tarot.