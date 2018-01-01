Board-Certified Pediatrician

Joel “Gator” Warsh is a board-certified Pediatrician in Los Angeles, California who specializes in Integrative Medicine. He grew up in Toronto, Canada and completed a Master’s Degree in Epidemiology and Community Health before earning his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College. He completed his Pediatric Residency at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) and has worked in private practice in Beverly Hills before founding his current practice, Integrative Pediatrics and Medicine, in 2018.

Dr. Gator has published research in peer-reviewed journals on topics including childhood injuries, obesity and physical activity.

He has been featured in numerous documentaries, films, podcasts and articles including Broken Brain, Dr. Nandi Show, CBS, LA Parent, Adulting like a Motherfather, Feel Good Podcast and many others.





He is also the owner of IntegrativePediatrics.com and the host of the Integrative Pediatrics Summit which featured many top pediatric experts and celebrities.



He is a consultant for high-profile brands in the health and wellness space including HUM, Little Spoon, Beekeeper Naturals, Happy Little Camper and Sprouted.