Functional Medicine Doctor

Jessica Peatross, M.D., is a certified Gerson Practitioner with a passion for uncovering the mystery behind the chronic illness, whether that be stealth infections, heavy metals, stress, trauma or other environmental toxicities. She left her position as a board-certified, internal medicine hospitalist to pursue Functional Medicine in order to better serve her patients by getting to the real, root cause of their symptoms.

She founded WellnessPlus By Dr. Jess: a comprehensive online platform that helps educate people on the root causes of various diseases, including Lyme, Epstein Barr, mold, parasites, hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, mitochondrial dysfunction, and more.