Holistic Nutritionist

Jesse Lane Lee, BSc, CNP is a cheerful Holistic Nutritionist, motivating speaker, cookbook author, and founder of JesseLaneWellness.com. She is a recovering sugar-a-holic who, after suffering from candida, started eating homemade sweets made with alternative sweeteners. Jesse Lane had so much fun creating healthy dessert recipes; she started writing them down so she could share with you in her cookbook. She is the author Jesse Lane Wellness Cookbook Healthy Dairy Free Desserts. Get a copy of her 15 page Guide to Natural Sugar Substitutes for FREE.