Jennifer Kries
Integrated wellness, fitness and lifestyle expert Jennifer Kries, is credited with being the first to bring Pilates, and The Method, the groundbreaking synthesis of Pilates, Yoga and Dance to a mass audience. Her award-winning videos, DVDs, and TV show, revolutionized the fitness community and started the explosive wave of enthusiasm for Pilates and mind/body exercise. She has studied with an eclectic array of yoga luminaries such as Lindsey Clenell, Alan Finger, Kofi Busia, Sarah Powers and Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa. Jennifer’s signature style, a dynamic, core-strengthening Hatha Vinyasa, combining Kundalini and Yin, takes the practitioner on a lush, visceral journey that empowers and transforms. Her attention to detail, superb teaching style, artistry, and knowledge of Eastern healing techniques makes her one of the most highly sought-after mind-body teachers today. For more information visit jenniferkries.com