Integrated wellness, fitness and lifestyle expert Jennifer Kries, is credited with being the first to bring Pilates, and The Method, the groundbreaking synthesis of Pilates, Yoga and Dance to a mass audience. Her award-winning videos, DVDs, and TV show, revolutionized the fitness community and started the explosive wave of enthusiasm for Pilates and mind/body exercise. She has studied with an eclectic array of yoga luminaries such as Lindsey Clenell, Alan Finger, Kofi Busia, Sarah Powers and Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa. Jennifer’s signature style, a dynamic, core-strengthening Hatha Vinyasa, combining Kundalini and Yin, takes the practitioner on a lush, visceral journey that empowers and transforms. Her attention to detail, superb teaching style, artistry, and knowledge of Eastern healing techniques makes her one of the most highly sought-after mind-body teachers today. For more information visit jenniferkries.com