Plant-based Recipe Developer

Jana Cristofano holds a certificate in Plant-based Nutrition from Cornell University’s T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies. Her recipes have appeared in numerous web and print publications, including BuzzFeed, Country Living, Healthline, Huffington Post, and Redbook. Her debut cookbook Eat Well, Be Well, was released this year. She is the writer and photographer of nutritionicity.com, a popular plant-based/gluten-free blog. Jana is also a wellness advocate and consultant, based in Warrenton, VA.