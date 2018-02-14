4 Articles by Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW

Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger

Stop and self-reflect when you're feeling impatient, angry, or scared.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #friendship #fear
2 days ago
Friendships
Personal Growth
Mental Health