mbg Contributor

Gabrielle Lout is a marine conservation practitioner and ocean advocate. In all of her work, she is interested in finding innovative solutions for the complex social-ecological challenges our marine environment is facing to protect the people who depend on it most. She has a B.S. in Marine and Conservation Biology from Seattle University and received a M.A. in Global Leadership and Sustainable Development from Hawaii Pacific University.

Her current work at the nexus of human rights and seafood is focused on advancing social responsibility in fisheries and developing innovative approaches for human rights risk mitigation. As a Global Human Rights Hub Graduate Fellow, she speaks out about gender equity in fisheries and calls for an evaluation of current conservation approaches for human rights.

She is currently completing a PhD at Arizona State University and lives part-time in Hawaii where she can be close and connected to the ocean.