Why This Marine Scientist Wants Us To See The Ocean As Human

As a young girl, I was infatuated with the mysteries of the deep sea; the wonder of the abyss.

I grew up in the desert, so this was a bit odd and unexpected. But in some ways, the depths of the ocean actually reminded me of life in the desert: Quiet, harsh, and home only to those who can adapt and be strategic.

Like many young marine scientists, I was inspired by early ocean explorers like Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh and their fearless expeditions in the Trieste. Pioneers like Jacques Yves Cousteau, with his wise words that "people protect what they love” shaped how I began to observe the marine ecosystem.

I knew from a young age that I loved the ocean and wanted to protect it. And I felt like I had an opportunity in this world to make others do the same. So I decided I was going to do just that.