mbg Contributor

As a beauty expert and style writer, Felicia Walker Benson pours her heart and soul into her passion for fashion and beauty. Felicia is Publisher and Editor in Chief for ThisThatBeauty, a top-rated blog that features fashion, beauty news, product reviews, trend spotting, industry interviews, and more. As a highly sought after beauty authority, Felicia has appeared on The Today Show and has been featured in numerous publications including Allure, Lucky, Marie Claire, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, WWD, The New York Times, Ebony, Essence, Elle, GLAMOUR, Marie Claire, NEW BEAUTY and Bergdorf Goodman magazine, to name a few.