An innovative and inspiring mind/body professional, Elise Joan is the founder of EliseJoanFitness.com—a groundbreaking new site that allows members to mix-and-match videos in Yoga, Fitness, and Barre to create their own customized workouts and yoga flows (from 10 min to 2 hours) and to save their favorites as playlists.

Elise is the creator of several bestselling yoga, ballet, and fitness DVDs for SHAPE, Gaiam, element and Exercise TV, among others. As an Ambassador and community activist for lululemon athletica, Elise is certified by the National Yoga Alliance, and holds multiple fitness certifications. Trained in everything from Schwinn cycling to core fusion and sculpting, Elise has been a host for YouTube Happy Hours, and a Wellness Expert/Host with Lifetime Television, ABC News, E!, Good Day LA, EXTRA, CBS News, New Beauty and Amazon.com. She is also a video & article contributor for Livestrong.

Elise has been published in such magazines as ALLURE, ELLE, GLAMOUR, SELF, SHAPE, Women’s Health, and has a monthly column for LA Yoga. She has created cutting edge fitness, barre & yoga programs for the prestigious Equinox fitness clubs. Elise is also a foundation teacher for PLAYLIST Yoga in West Hollywood. A nationally renowned and dedicated health and wellness instructor, Elise has led many sold-out Yoga retreats all across the World, from Africa to the Galapagos Islands.