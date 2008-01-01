Irish chef & TV personality

Darina Allen is Ireland’s best known cook and a best-selling author who presented nine series of her cookery program, *Simply Delicious*, on television in Ireland. She is a passionate and committed teacher, and her awards have included Good Food Ireland’s Cookery School of the Year, José Navarro Foundation Award at the Green Awards, and IACP Cooking Teacher of the Year. Darina established Ballymaloe Cookery School in 1983 with her brother Rory O'Connell. Author of over 10 books and presenter on 6 Television series, her main passion and her daily task is to impart her knowledge to her students.

