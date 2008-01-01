Dani Marie Robinson is a Hatha, Vinyasa, and Restorative Yoga teacher. Beginning her teaching career in Italy back in 2008, Danielle has traveled and studied throughout Europe, New York City, Chicago, recently pursued her 500hr E-RYT training in Bali, and now lives, teaches (leads Yoga Hikes!) and writes in Los Angeles. As a writer, comedy enthusiast, foodie and animal lover, Dani guides students through thought-provoking and creative practices, choosing to focus strongly on empowering each of us to find our own inner teacher, to listen to our intelligence and recognize our own potential to live a passionate and loving life. Dani is a proud Natural Fitness & Yoga Earth ambassador, and works diligently with her Yogis Can Help partners to help spread Yoga to those under-served in Haiti. She loves connecting with life enthusiasts and invites you to connect with her via FB/Instagram/Twitter, or more personally via email at danieatslife@gmail.com.