NASM-Certified Personal Trainer

Dani Coleman is NASM certified trainer with a passion for helping her clients feel empowered in their bodies. She started her journey as a dancer, performing across the country and internationally. With a love of movement and a BFA in Dance from Marymount Manhattan College, Dani now brings her unique background to P.volve as the Los Angeles Lead Trainer. Prior to joining the P.volve team, Dani worked with clients at boutique and corporate fitness brands across New York City and Los Angeles over the past eight years.



