Clinical Psychologist

Claire Nicogossian, Psy.D., is a clinical psychologist and the author of Mama, You Are Enough: How to Create Calm, Joy, and Confidence Within the Chaos of Motherhood. She's also the Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. She completed her education and training in Washington D.C., receiving a Master's in Counseling and Early Education at Marymount University and her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the American School of Professional Psychology. Nicogossian is passionate about mental health and navigating the journey of raising children with empirically-based methods and research through the lens of compassion, resilience, and self-care. She is the founder of momswellbeing.com, where you can find her writing and resources on mental health and self-care in motherhood. She resides in Rhode Island with her four daughters.