Charly is a writer, yoga teacher, and health coach currently living in Philadelphia. While she has been a writer for as long as she can remember, she discovered yoga after a friend in college took her to a class. Six years later, she completed her yoga teacher training, embarked on her health coach certification, and now teaches and coaches in the Philadelphia area, supporting others on their paths to wellness--inside and out. She also continues to write and her play, 'or what she will', debuted at The New York International Fringe Festival last August. Charly holds her B.A. in Theater and Literary Arts from Brown University and a master's in Women's Studies from University of Oxford, New College. Find her on Twitter @CharlyESimpson, on her website, and on several blogs, including Delightful Writes.

