Water advocate

Burhani M. Mustapha is a youth development expert and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) advocate from Dodoma, Tanzania with five years of field experience. He attained his undergraduate degree from Saint Augustine University of Tanzania.

After graduating, he volunteered for a youth-led organization called Restless Development and later joined the water advocacy group MAMADO-Maji Na Maendeleo Dodoma. This experience made Burhani want to dedicate his life to being a WASH advocate for Tanzanian communities. Connect with Burhani on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.