Andria Molina
Currently finished a book through Schiffer Publishing Company that will be published in the Fall of 2012, called: A Tarot Guide to Relationships. My radio show is through Contact Talk Radio called Open Your Awareness Through The Power of Tarot, it’s a bi weekly show on Thursdays 7 AM PST discussing relationship topics to create a health living. My educational background is a bachelors, and masters in Biology, currently finishing my MD in medicine and MBA in health care administration. For more please visit my website, andriamolina.com