Integrative medicine physician

Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., MPH., is a Harvard-trained mind-body medicine doctor with an expertise in resilience and stress. She’s been featured in Oprah Magazine, The Today Show, and CNN for her work on resilience, mental health, and mindfulness. She was voted a “Top Breakthrough in Integrative Medicine” by the Huffington Post and was the host of Arianna Huffington’s The Parenthood Journey. She’s been a headline speaker at Forbes 30 Under 30, Harvard Business School, and Dell Technologies, and she speaks internationally to audiences about optimizing resilience during COVID-19 and beyond. She also writes about resilience in her weekly newsletter, with readership in over 50 countries.