The 10 Questions To Ask Your Dad This Father's Day That Will Change Your Relationship Forever

"We sat for two and a half hours. He regaled me with stories of his childhood that I had never heard before, moments from my own childhood that I had...

Andrew Horn
June 18 2017

How Being Vulnerable Can Make You A Better Leader

7 ways to help people showcase their best potential.

Dr. Neeta Bhushan
December 12 2016

The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing

Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.

Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD
April 11 2016

Why You Might Need A Totally Sober Lifestyle (Even If You're Not An Addict)

Vulnerability requires authenticity, and authenticity requires vulnerability. Neither of these outcomes is encouraged by the crutch of substances....

Biet Simkin
April 7 2016

The #1 Thing You're Doing To Make Yourself Unattractive

The heartbreak that followed a particularly difficult breakup turned me into a shell of a person for a year and a half. Then, when I decided I had...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
December 23 2015
Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)

I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.

Jennifer Dopierala
January 27 2015

The #1 Way To Build A Stronger Connection With Your Partner

This is the time of year when we make promises to ourselves. Promises about how we'll make this new year different than the last one. We vow to go to...

Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD
December 29 2014
How Coming Out Of The Closet Gave Birth To A New Me

Over the course of nine months, I completely transformed, growing into a new version of myself.

Lauren Rich
November 24 2014

You Can't Be Happy If You're Unwilling To Be Sad

Stop trying so hard. The message came to me in meditation. I was trying so hard to reach a specific goal, but fell short of my expectation. I fell...

Shannon Kaiser
October 25 2014
Want A Drama-Free Teenager? 5 Ways Yoga Can Help

Partner yoga can teach teens the components of a healthy relationship.

Abby Wills, M.A.
October 17 2014
11 Things All Women Should Know About Real Relationships

What one woman has learned and wants others to know about love.

Corinne Dobbas
September 17 2014

5 Ways To Be More Courageous To Create A Life You Love

People who are successful in creating a life that’s full of happiness have one simple quality in common: They’re courageous. They’re willing to push...

Megan Hale, M.A.
July 28 2014

What Highly Sensitive People Can Teach Us All About Kindness

I work with a lot of highly sensitive people, and they often start a session like this:

Sheryl Paul, M.A.
July 1 2014
8 Myths About Dating That Are Keeping You Single

Dating is an adventure. And adventures can be fun … or they can be disastrous.

Shelly Bullard, MFT
June 27 2014
5 Reasons I'm Fed Up With Dating

Even though dating may seem to be no fun at all, moments like these are perfect for some reflection.

Olivia Johnson
May 24 2014
10 Things That Will Happen When You Start Pursuing Your Dreams

So you took the leap. You’re pursuing your passions and it’s a relatively new reality for you. Or perhaps you're entertaining the idea, and your ball...

Ashley Cebulka
March 16 2014

I'm A Yoga Teacher & I Still Needed Help In Class

I grew up going to church nearly every Sunday. It seemed to last forever. Through the church day and service I listened some and passed notes to my...

Octavia Raheem
February 24 2014