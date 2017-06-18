44 Items Tagged
vulnerability
The 10 Questions To Ask Your Dad This Father's Day That Will Change Your Relationship Forever
"We sat for two and a half hours. He regaled me with stories of his childhood that I had never heard before, moments from my own childhood that I had...
How Being Vulnerable Can Make You A Better Leader
7 ways to help people showcase their best potential.
The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing
Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.
Why You Might Need A Totally Sober Lifestyle (Even If You're Not An Addict)
Vulnerability requires authenticity, and authenticity requires vulnerability. Neither of these outcomes is encouraged by the crutch of substances....
The #1 Thing You're Doing To Make Yourself Unattractive
The heartbreak that followed a particularly difficult breakup turned me into a shell of a person for a year and a half. Then, when I decided I had...
Why Grounding Can Be Difficult Sometimes + What To Do About It
Here's how to hone this essential skill.
Why Vulnerability Is So Necessary (Especially If You're Afraid Of It)
I wanted to remain hidden, yet be successful at the same time, and I was frustrated when it didn't work that way.
The #1 Way To Build A Stronger Connection With Your Partner
This is the time of year when we make promises to ourselves. Promises about how we'll make this new year different than the last one. We vow to go to...
How Coming Out Of The Closet Gave Birth To A New Me
Over the course of nine months, I completely transformed, growing into a new version of myself.
You Can't Be Happy If You're Unwilling To Be Sad
Stop trying so hard. The message came to me in meditation. I was trying so hard to reach a specific goal, but fell short of my expectation. I fell...
Want A Drama-Free Teenager? 5 Ways Yoga Can Help
Partner yoga can teach teens the components of a healthy relationship.
Why I'm Going Public With My Sexual Assault & Eating Disorder
What we don't talk about when we talk about sexual assault.
11 Things All Women Should Know About Real Relationships
What one woman has learned and wants others to know about love.
5 Ways To Be More Courageous To Create A Life You Love
People who are successful in creating a life that’s full of happiness have one simple quality in common: They’re courageous. They’re willing to push...
What Highly Sensitive People Can Teach Us All About Kindness
I work with a lot of highly sensitive people, and they often start a session like this:
8 Myths About Dating That Are Keeping You Single
Dating is an adventure. And adventures can be fun … or they can be disastrous.
5 Reasons I'm Fed Up With Dating
Even though dating may seem to be no fun at all, moments like these are perfect for some reflection.
10 Essential Qualities Of A Great Friend
Great friends don't grow on trees.
10 Things That Will Happen When You Start Pursuing Your Dreams
So you took the leap. You’re pursuing your passions and it’s a relatively new reality for you. Or perhaps you're entertaining the idea, and your ball...
I'm A Yoga Teacher & I Still Needed Help In Class
I grew up going to church nearly every Sunday. It seemed to last forever. Through the church day and service I listened some and passed notes to my...