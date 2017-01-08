4 Items Tagged

vision board

Personal Growth

7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True

Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.

#manifestation #visualization #meditation #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Niles
May 26 2016
Spirituality

8 Successful People Who Use The Power Of Visualization

Curious how other people use visualization to do their best, we decided to look into a few other famous examples of the power of positive thinking.

#power of positive thinking #visualization #law of attraction #inspiration #vision board
Anna Williams
July 8 2015
Parenting

What My Toddler Taught Me About Life

I believe we could all learn a little from the babies and toddlers in our lives (and in us).

#personal growth #vision board
Danielle Malmquist
October 26 2012