Personal Growth

10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter

Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...

#Buddha #Gandhi #pema chodron #personal growth #inspiration
Kaia Roman
January 19 2015
Personal Growth

How To Stop Making A Big Deal About Your Problems

Meditation teaches us how to let go. It’s actually a very important aspect of friendliness, which is that you train again and again in not making...

#meditation #mindfulness #pema chodron #personal growth
Pema Chödrön
May 6 2013
Personal Growth

Change Your Life In 2 Seconds

One of the lines that I really like in Gaylon Ferguson’s book Natural Wakefulness is “Distraction is married to discontent.” You could test this out...

#meditation #mindfulness #pema chodron #personal growth
Pema Chödrön
May 1 2013
Spirituality

To Protect or to Accept: A Buddhist response to Negativity

Before I begin, I want to say that I am thinking out loud here, using writing to help me think through a complicated issue. I have been practicing...

#happiness #meditation #pema chodron #dalai lama #spirituality
Alan Crawford
September 9 2011