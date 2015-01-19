4 Items Tagged
pema chodron
10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter
Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...
How To Stop Making A Big Deal About Your Problems
Meditation teaches us how to let go. It’s actually a very important aspect of friendliness, which is that you train again and again in not making...
Change Your Life In 2 Seconds
One of the lines that I really like in Gaylon Ferguson’s book Natural Wakefulness is “Distraction is married to discontent.” You could test this out...
To Protect or to Accept: A Buddhist response to Negativity
Before I begin, I want to say that I am thinking out loud here, using writing to help me think through a complicated issue. I have been practicing...