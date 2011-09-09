To Protect or to Accept: A Buddhist response to Negativity

Acceptance doesn’t mean being a door mat - accepting the realities of your life as they are does not mean complete passivity. You can take whatever action feels authentic and appropriate in order to resolve the situation, but you try to do this from a place of acceptance, with a peaceful mind and with positive, wholesome intentions for the greater good of all concerned. If anger arises, if the thought “how dare they”, or “they have no right!” arises, it arises out of ego, out of that small sense of self. However, if you can see that another’s behaviour is harming themselves, you and everyone involved, providing them with feedback is often the best approach. Otherwise, they will continue to act unskilfully and harmfully, creating negative Karma, the conditions for future unhappiness and suffering, for themselves and others. The difference between this response and one driven by the ego is often invisible to the outside world, the difference is internal, one of attitude and intention. Then, the hard part – let go, forgive and move on.