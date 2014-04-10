9 Items Tagged
marianne williamson
How To Work Miracles Into Everyday Life
As a spiritual student, I believe that we sign an invisible oath to be a teacher in some way. As we expand our inner awareness and bear witness to our...
Awaken Your Authentic Power
When I was 25, I became a devotee of the spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson. One of her books in particular hit me straight in the heart: A Woman’s...
10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious
In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers.
How My Sister Beat Cancer When She Was 5 Years Old
She is my reminder, on a daily basis, that we can do anything we put our mind to.
My 10 Biggest Fears of Switching to a Plant-Based Diet
The time has come and the boat is gonna rock.
How to Feel the Yoga Postures of Your Life
It takes time to develop body wisdom.
Conversations with Disease
"It took me seven years to see your beauty. It took me 27 years to see my own."
Marianne Williamson: Dwell in the Present
A quote on being present.
Teaching Absolutes
Define your own rules when teaching yoga.