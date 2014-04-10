9 Items Tagged

marianne williamson

How To Work Miracles Into Everyday Life

As a spiritual student, I believe that we sign an invisible oath to be a teacher in some way. As we expand our inner awareness and bear witness to our...

#marianne williamson #happiness #kundalini #personal growth #spirituality
Gabrielle Bernstein
April 10 2014

Awaken Your Authentic Power

When I was 25, I became a devotee of the spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson. One of her books in particular hit me straight in the heart: A Woman’s...

#marianne williamson #authenticity #personal growth
Gabrielle Bernstein
May 15 2013
Personal Growth

10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious

In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers.

#marianne williamson #Rumi #personal growth #dalai lama #inspiration
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 30 2013
Personal Growth

How My Sister Beat Cancer When She Was 5 Years Old

She is my reminder, on a daily basis, that we can do anything we put our mind to.

#marianne williamson #healing #mind body connection #cancer #inspiration
Jaime Posa
November 30 2012
Food Trends
Routines
Mental Health

Conversations with Disease

"It took me seven years to see your beauty. It took me 27 years to see my own."

#marianne williamson #healing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
March 7 2012
Personal Growth
Spirituality

Teaching Absolutes

Define your own rules when teaching yoga.

#marianne williamson #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
August 31 2011