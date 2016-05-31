17 Items Tagged

I'm A Dietitian. Here's How I Stayed Healthy All Weekend

Hydration, a healthy breakfast, a sweat session: all in the Saturday of a registered dietitian!

Lindsey Toth, MS, RD
May 31 2016

11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything

Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.

Jonathan Galland
March 3 2016

Carrot, Coconut & Cinnamon Smoothie

This drink combines an amazing blend of spices, smooth carrot juice, thick coconut meat, and sweet bananas to take you on a cleansing, nourishing...

Smriti Kirubanandan
October 16 2014

9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit

Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....

Sarah Wilson
September 26 2014

5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism

The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
September 17 2014
Recipes

An Anti-Inflammatory Cucumber Smoothie

Fennel and cucumber make this a powerful superfood smoothie.

Jeanette Bronée
August 17 2014
Recipes

OMG! Green Vanilla Almond Shake

This healthy smoothie tastes just like a vanilla shake.

Candice Kumai
August 8 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Big Tree Farms

Quitting Sugar But Want Something Sweet? Try This

Sugar — and all its evils — is a hot topic these days, so chances are it’s already on your mind. On average, Americans consume about 77 pounds of...

mindbodygreen
July 17 2014
Recipes

How To Date Someone With A Drastically Different Diet

In a perfect world, we'd all find our dietary counterpart. Our gluten-free girlfriend, our plant-based partner, our lactose intolerant lover, our...

Talia Pollock
May 28 2014
Recipes

7 Ways To Give Your Green Juice A Winter Boost

It's winter. You wake up cold-to-the-bone. You want something nourishing and warming. But you also want your daily green juice. However, the thought...

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 8 2014

7 Fun & Surprising Food Facts You May Not Know

With so much attention paid to food (especially among MindBodyGreen readers!), it seems almost inconceivable that

Nathalie Fraise
December 30 2013

Sugar-Free Recipe: Strawberry Green Popsicles

Summer is the season for icy-cold treats. But, as a parent, I want my son to enjoy them without the artificial flavors, colorings, food dyes,...

Preeti Gundecha
August 26 2013
Personal Growth

Simple Tips For Renourishing Your Depleted Body

Here are a few tips to help increase your nutrient intake easily.

Pauline Hanuise
February 26 2013

7 Healthy Alternatives to Diet Soda

I used to drink soda nonstop. I worked in the restaurant industry for years, which meant that I had an endless flow of soda at my fingertips. This was...

Sadie Salazar
November 28 2012