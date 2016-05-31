17 Items Tagged
I'm A Dietitian. Here's How I Stayed Healthy All Weekend
Hydration, a healthy breakfast, a sweat session: all in the Saturday of a registered dietitian!
11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything
Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.
Carrot, Coconut & Cinnamon Smoothie
This drink combines an amazing blend of spices, smooth carrot juice, thick coconut meat, and sweet bananas to take you on a cleansing, nourishing...
9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit
Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....
5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism
The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!
An Anti-Inflammatory Cucumber Smoothie
Fennel and cucumber make this a powerful superfood smoothie.
OMG! Green Vanilla Almond Shake
This healthy smoothie tastes just like a vanilla shake.
Quitting Sugar But Want Something Sweet? Try This
Sugar — and all its evils — is a hot topic these days, so chances are it’s already on your mind. On average, Americans consume about 77 pounds of...
Strawberry-Peach Probiotic Sorbet For A Healthy Gut!
This probiotic dessert will help heal your gut.
How To Date Someone With A Drastically Different Diet
In a perfect world, we'd all find our dietary counterpart. Our gluten-free girlfriend, our plant-based partner, our lactose intolerant lover, our...
Cinnamon Coconut Yogurt (It's Vegan!)
Full of goodness and super easy to make.
7 Ways To Give Your Green Juice A Winter Boost
It's winter. You wake up cold-to-the-bone. You want something nourishing and warming. But you also want your daily green juice. However, the thought...
7 Fun & Surprising Food Facts You May Not Know
With so much attention paid to food (especially among MindBodyGreen readers!), it seems almost inconceivable that
Sugar-Free Recipe: Strawberry Green Popsicles
Summer is the season for icy-cold treats. But, as a parent, I want my son to enjoy them without the artificial flavors, colorings, food dyes,...
Simple Tips For Renourishing Your Depleted Body
Here are a few tips to help increase your nutrient intake easily.
7 Healthy Alternatives to Diet Soda
I used to drink soda nonstop. I worked in the restaurant industry for years, which meant that I had an endless flow of soda at my fingertips. This was...