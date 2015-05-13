37 Items Tagged

beginners

Meditation

5 Mistakes New Meditators Make + What To Do Instead

Here are five critical mistakes that new meditators make that,.

#meditation #mindfulness #beginners #personal growth
Light Watkins
April 2 2015
Recovery

5 Things I'd Say To Anyone Who's Hesitant To Try Yoga

If you could go back in time and meet your beginner yogi-self, what would you say? What words of wisdom or advice would you share about the practice?

#yogis #beginners #personal growth #yoga
Richelle Morgan
February 23 2015

How To Do The Best Triangle Pose You've Ever Done (Video)

I believe that all yoga postures can be modified to accommodate every body's needs — so that we can get the greatest number of benefits from a given...

#yoga poses #yogis #beginners #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
February 15 2015
Routines

How To Jump (Not Step) Forward From Downward Dog

I've never really liked the saying, "practice makes perfect."

#yoga poses #yogis #beginners #yoga #alignment
Gigi Yogini
February 9 2015

2 Techniques To Get The Most Out Of Bridge Pose (Video)

Learning how to modify your physical practice of yoga a liberating feeling! And knowing how and when to use props like blocks can help you feel more...

#yoga poses #yogis #beginners #yoga #alignment
Gigi Yogini
February 2 2015
Routines

6 Basic Steps To Get Started Exercising

Exercise is an important part of any health plan and an excellent way of keeping your immune system in shape as well. While most people know that...

#fitness #wellness #beginners #immunity
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
October 20 2014

How To Get Fit Even When You Hate Exercise

I failed to achieve my six-pack abs AGAIN this summer. But maybe because I didn’t really think about about how my stomach looked until I was already...

#abs #fitness #beginners #inspiration
Charlie Knoles
September 3 2014
Routines

4 Things to Look For When Buying a Yoga Mat

Quality makes a difference.

#beginners #yoga
Lisa Kelly
January 9 2012
Motivation

5 Ways to Make the Most of Your First Yoga Class

Perhaps this year is the year of downward dog!

#yogis #wellness #beginners #yoga
Ryan McGinnis
January 4 2012
Motivation
Routines

Cow Face Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the cow face pose.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
August 23 2010
Beauty

Do it Gorgeously Green: Q & A with Sophie Uliano

Want to evolve your home into a greener sanctuary, but not quite sure where to start? Look no farther than New York Times bestselling author and Oprah...

#books #beauty #culture #eco-travel #beginners
Colleen Wachob
August 16 2010
Routines

Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010

How To Do A Forearm Stand With Michael Taylor

In our yoga poses for beginners series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a Forearm Stand.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 29 2010

Basic Yoga Pose Sequence with Michael Taylor

In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do a basic yoga sequence.

#yoga poses sequence #yoga poses video #yoga poses #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 26 2010

How to Do Warrior II Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)

In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do Warrior II pose.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 23 2010

How to Do High Lunge Pose with Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do High Lunge.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 21 2010