37 Items Tagged
beginners
5 Ways To Use A Yoga Block For A Deeper, Stronger Practice
Yoga blocks: love 'em? Or leave 'em?
5 Mistakes New Meditators Make + What To Do Instead
Here are five critical mistakes that new meditators make that,.
6 Quick Yoga Moves For Neck Pain & TMJ Relief
Release that pain.
5 Things I'd Say To Anyone Who's Hesitant To Try Yoga
If you could go back in time and meet your beginner yogi-self, what would you say? What words of wisdom or advice would you share about the practice?
How To Do The Best Triangle Pose You've Ever Done (Video)
I believe that all yoga postures can be modified to accommodate every body's needs — so that we can get the greatest number of benefits from a given...
How To Jump (Not Step) Forward From Downward Dog
I've never really liked the saying, "practice makes perfect."
2 Techniques To Get The Most Out Of Bridge Pose (Video)
Learning how to modify your physical practice of yoga a liberating feeling! And knowing how and when to use props like blocks can help you feel more...
Even If You Don't Do Yoga, You Should Do These 4 Simple Poses
No need for a full flow!
6 Basic Steps To Get Started Exercising
Exercise is an important part of any health plan and an excellent way of keeping your immune system in shape as well. While most people know that...
How To Get Fit Even When You Hate Exercise
I failed to achieve my six-pack abs AGAIN this summer. But maybe because I didn’t really think about about how my stomach looked until I was already...
4 Things to Look For When Buying a Yoga Mat
Quality makes a difference.
5 Ways to Make the Most of Your First Yoga Class
Perhaps this year is the year of downward dog!
Beginning Yoga? Start Where You Are...
Anyone can be a yogi.
Cow Face Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the cow face pose.
Do it Gorgeously Green: Q & A with Sophie Uliano
Want to evolve your home into a greener sanctuary, but not quite sure where to start? Look no farther than New York Times bestselling author and Oprah...
Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.
How To Do A Forearm Stand With Michael Taylor
In our yoga poses for beginners series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a Forearm Stand.
Basic Yoga Pose Sequence with Michael Taylor
In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do a basic yoga sequence.
How to Do Warrior II Pose with Michael Taylor (Video)
In our beginners yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do Warrior II pose.
How to Do High Lunge Pose with Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do High Lunge.