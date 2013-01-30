9 Items Tagged

Personal Growth

10 Quotes To Feel Inspired, Grounded & Conscious

In this crazy chaotic world, we often need words from great teachers.

#marianne williamson #Rumi #personal growth #dalai lama #inspiration
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 30 2013
Personal Growth

5 Reasons to Be Kind

Love yourself, love your day, love your life!

#healing #stress #gratitude #mindfulness #yoga
Silvia Mordini
October 12 2012
Personal Growth

10 Inspiring Quotes From the Dalai Lama

When it comes to great quotes, one thing's for sure: The Dalai Lama has them down.

#personal growth quotes #happiness #gratitude #abundance #personal growth
Zoë B
September 17 2012
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Shift Your Perspective

I recently came across this story in The Art of Happiness, inspired by the Dalai Lama:

#breathing #happiness #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Sherrie Nguyen
August 1 2012
Spirituality
Spirituality

To Protect or to Accept: A Buddhist response to Negativity

Before I begin, I want to say that I am thinking out loud here, using writing to help me think through a complicated issue. I have been practicing...

#happiness #meditation #pema chodron #dalai lama #spirituality
Alan Crawford
September 9 2011
Personal Growth

Q & A with Cyndi Lee: Om Yoga Icon

Cyndi founded Om Yoga center in 1998 and has arguably had more influence on yoga in New York than anyone.

#new york city #meditation #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
Jason Wachob
May 24 2011
Spirituality

Frank Lipman & Robert Thurman at Tibet House: Your Mind and Your Health

Last week at the Tibet House in New York, Dr. Frank Lipman, founder of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center and an expert in integrative and functional...

#visualization #new york city #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Colleen Wachob
November 1 2010
Personal Growth

Yoga, Self Care & The Dalai Lama: Q & A with Kelly McGonigal, PhD

Kelly McGonigal PhD is not your typical college professor. (She's actually the kind of professor I wish I had.) She is a leading expert on the...

#meditation #mind body connection #wellness #dalai lama #mindfulness meditation
Jason Wachob
June 8 2010