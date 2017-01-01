Uwila Warrior was founded on one simple belief: Women shouldn’t have to twist their bodies and lifestyles into underwear that only fits sometimes – they should have unapologetically colorful, beautiful, and comfortable underwear that fits every moment of their lives.

Our team is made of real women – women who have tugged at panty lines, suffered through thongs, and changed into our "comfy pants" the moment we walk through the door after work.

Uwila Warrior is created by women, for women, who understand what you've been searching for.