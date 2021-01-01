31 Days, 31 Challenges That Will Help You Level Up Your Routines

We're going to go ahead and guess we're not the only ones who are welcoming 2021 with open arms. In 2020 we learned a lot about ourselves. Most importantly, we learned that our well-being — mental and physical — truly is the most valuable thing we've got, and it's worth investing our time and effort into it. After all, well-being is about so much more than the self. By prioritizing our own well-being, we're able to show up for ourselves, our families, our communities, and the planet.

We know by now that big, lofty resolutions only lead to overwhelm (the opposite of mental balance), so this year we've partnered with RXBAR to bring you a different kind of new year level up, one that celebrates the little daily actions that add up to something big and impactful. From good nutrition that's never restrictive, to bursts of movement that don't lead to boredom, from mindful moments that boost confidence and ease stress to little level ups that make life more fun, this calendar is full to the brim of ways to level up your month and start your new year off right.

Ready to level up? We'll be updating the calendar with new challenges on Sunday each week in January. Click on today's date below to discover your challenge, and don't forget to bookmark this page to keep the momentum going all month long!