Advertisement
31 Days, 31 Challenges That Will Help You Level Up Your Routines
We're going to go ahead and guess we're not the only ones who are welcoming 2021 with open arms. In 2020 we learned a lot about ourselves. Most importantly, we learned that our well-being — mental and physical — truly is the most valuable thing we've got, and it's worth investing our time and effort into it. After all, well-being is about so much more than the self. By prioritizing our own well-being, we're able to show up for ourselves, our families, our communities, and the planet.
We know by now that big, lofty resolutions only lead to overwhelm (the opposite of mental balance), so this year we've partnered with RXBAR to bring you a different kind of new year level up, one that celebrates the little daily actions that add up to something big and impactful. From good nutrition that's never restrictive, to bursts of movement that don't lead to boredom, from mindful moments that boost confidence and ease stress to little level ups that make life more fun, this calendar is full to the brim of ways to level up your month and start your new year off right.
Ready to level up? We'll be updating the calendar with new challenges on Sunday each week in January. Click on today's date below to discover your challenge, and don't forget to bookmark this page to keep the momentum going all month long!
January 01, 2021
Goal Setting
Happy New Year! Write down three words that describe how you want to level up in your life this year.
January 02, 2021
MINDFUL MOMENT
Phone a friend! Skip the text, and get that warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from a good long chat.
January 03, 2021
FITNESS CHALLENGE
Plank it out this am and pm with the 4 plank power move:
1 min plank
1 min side plank, left
1 min side plank, right
1 min elbow plank
January 04, 2021
LEVEL UPSHOP RXBAR
by focusing on getting protein into every meal — snacks and sweets included. We love the Banana Chocolate Walnut RXBAR, it tastes like banana bread and packs 12g of protein in!
January 05, 2021
Shake It UpGet recipe
The second half of the week is where nutrition goals slip, let's shake it up with a mid-week food prep session. Roast a new veg, cook up a different grain and get excited for your meals
Head over to RXBAR's recipe hub for more food inspiration
January 06, 2021
MINI MANTRASHOP RXBAR
When I Feel Fear, I Feed Trust.
Feed your 3pm sweet tooth with a RXBAR Mini in Peanut Butter Chocolate
January 07, 2021
FITNESS CHALLENGE
Fit fitness in with 10 jumping jacks on the hour, every hour from 9am - 5pm
Share your #RXercise Sweaty Selfie on social using #RXBAR and tagging @RXBAR
January 08, 2021
Shake It UpGET RECIPE
Fit one probiotic rich food into your day. We love kimchi, miso, kombucha, and yogurt.
Try this yogurt bowl on RXBAR's recipe hub
January 09, 2021
LEVEL UPCHECK IT OUT
your workout with some new tunes! RXBAR just launched a playlist on Spotify full of motivating beats.
January 10, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 10 to unlock this card!
January 11, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 11 to unlock this card!
January 12, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 12 to unlock this card!
January 13, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 13 to unlock this card!
January 14, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 14 to unlock this card!
January 15, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 15 to unlock this card!
January 16, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 16 to unlock this card!
January 17, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 17 to unlock this card!
January 18, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 18 to unlock this card!
January 19, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 19 to unlock this card!
January 20, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 20 to unlock this card!
January 21, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 21 to unlock this card!
January 22, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 22 to unlock this card!
January 23, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 23 to unlock this card!
January 24, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 24 to unlock this card!
January 25, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 25 to unlock this card!
January 26, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 26 to unlock this card!
January 27, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 27 to unlock this card!
January 28, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 28 to unlock this card!
January 29, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 29 to unlock this card!
January 30, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 30 to unlock this card!
January 31, 2021
Not yet!Come back the week of January 31 to unlock this card!