31 Days, 31 Challenges That Will Help You Level Up Your Routines

We're going to go ahead and guess we're not the only ones who are welcoming 2021 with open arms. In 2020 we learned a lot about ourselves. Most importantly, we learned that our well-being — mental and physical — truly is the most valuable thing we've got, and it's worth investing our time and effort into it. After all, well-being is about so much more than the self. By prioritizing our own well-being, we're able to show up for ourselves, our families, our communities, and the planet.

We know by now that big, lofty resolutions only lead to overwhelm (the opposite of mental balance), so this year we've partnered with RXBAR to bring you a different kind of new year level up, one that celebrates the little daily actions that add up to something big and impactful. From good nutrition that's never restrictive, to bursts of movement that don't lead to boredom, from mindful moments that boost confidence and ease stress to little level ups that make life more fun, this calendar is full to the brim of ways to level up your month and start your new year off right.

Ready to level up? We'll be updating the calendar with new challenges on Sunday each week in January. Click on today's date below to discover your challenge, and don't forget to bookmark this page to keep the momentum going all month long!

  • Goal Setting

    January 01, 2021

    Goal Setting

    Happy New Year! Write down three words that describe how you want to level up in your life this year.

  • MINDFUL MOMENT

    January 02, 2021

    MINDFUL MOMENT

    Phone a friend! Skip the text, and get that warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from a good long chat.

  • FITNESS CHALLENGE

    January 03, 2021

    FITNESS CHALLENGE

    Plank it out this am and pm with the 4 plank power move:
    1 min plank
    1 min side plank, left
    1 min side plank, right
    1 min elbow plank

  • LEVEL UP

    January 04, 2021

    LEVEL UP

    by focusing on getting protein into every meal — snacks and sweets included. We love the Banana Chocolate Walnut RXBAR, it tastes like banana bread and packs 12g of protein in!

    SHOP RXBAR
  • Shake It Up

    January 05, 2021

    Shake It Up

    The second half of the week is where nutrition goals slip, let's shake it up with a mid-week food prep session. Roast a new veg, cook up a different grain and get excited for your meals

    Head over to RXBAR's recipe hub for more food inspiration

    Get recipe
  • MINI MANTRA

    January 06, 2021

    MINI MANTRA

    When I Feel Fear, I Feed Trust.

    Feed your 3pm sweet tooth with a RXBAR Mini in Peanut Butter Chocolate

    SHOP RXBAR
  • FITNESS CHALLENGE

    January 07, 2021

    FITNESS CHALLENGE

    Fit fitness in with 10 jumping jacks on the hour, every hour from 9am - 5pm

    Share your #RXercise Sweaty Selfie on social using #RXBAR and tagging @RXBAR

  • Shake It Up

    January 08, 2021

    Shake It Up

    Fit one probiotic rich food into your day. We love kimchi, miso, kombucha, and yogurt.

    Try this yogurt bowl on RXBAR's recipe hub

    GET RECIPE
  • LEVEL UP

    January 09, 2021

    LEVEL UP

    your workout with some new tunes! RXBAR just launched a playlist on Spotify full of motivating beats.

    CHECK IT OUT

