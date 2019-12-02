Zeolite: What It Is + Why It Can Detox & Cleanse Your Skin Like Nothing Else

Zeolite is a mineral that is anti-inflammatory, an antioxidant, and helpful for clearing pores1 . First formed more than 300 million years ago, zeolite is a mineral mostly made up of silica (the third most abundant trace element in the human body) and alumina tetrahedra. There are many variations, each one unique to its environment. Some formed when volcanic rocks and ash reacted with seawater; others are freshwater variations. In Australia, for example, zeolite is also known as clinoptilolite and is thought to be one of the oldest deposits of its kind in the world.