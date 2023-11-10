This Bestselling Kit Is A Blueprint For Glowing Skin (& It's An Extra 25% Off)

Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., FAAD, coined the term "skin cycling" to describe the rotation of active beauty products, like exfoliators and retinol.

While the cycle products and length can vary by person, the routine typically includes exfoliating skin on night one, applying retinol on night two, and moisturizing or "recovering" on night three (and potentially four).

The end goal of skin cycling? To not cause irritation by over-applying actives—hey we've all been there–while also allowing your skin to reap the benefits of multiple actives.

If you're still feeling confused, you can check out our full guide to skin cycling. Your other foolproof option is checking out the Youth To The People Skin Cycling kit, which comes with everything you need to start a skin cycling routine.