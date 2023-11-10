This Bestselling Kit Is A Blueprint For Glowing Skin (& It’s An Extra 25% Off)
Is it just me or does skin care get more complicated by the day? With a lineup of cleansers, serums, exfoliators, moisturizers, and masks, it’s tough to know what to reach for (and when).
An answer to my overwhelmed prayers, Youth To The People’s Skin Cycling Bundle has everything you need to simplify your routine. Seriously, this kit is the blueprint for glowing skin—and it’s currently an extra 25% off until November 11th, along with every bundle on the brand's site.
What is skin cycling?
Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., FAAD, coined the term "skin cycling" to describe the rotation of active beauty products, like exfoliators and retinol.
While the cycle products and length can vary by person, the routine typically includes exfoliating skin on night one, applying retinol on night two, and moisturizing or "recovering" on night three (and potentially four).
The end goal of skin cycling? To not cause irritation by over-applying actives—hey we've all been there–while also allowing your skin to reap the benefits of multiple actives.
If you're still feeling confused, you can check out our full guide to skin cycling. Your other foolproof option is checking out the Youth To The People Skin Cycling kit, which comes with everything you need to start a skin cycling routine.
What does the kit include?
Let's be clear: this skin cycling kit is a deal even before the current markdowns. The kit includes five full-size products—the Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm, the Yerba Mate Resurfacing Mask, Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum, Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum, and Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask—which retailer for $246 when bought separately.
When bundled together, the kit saves you about $25. Add on the current 25% discount, and you're saving nearly $80 on your purchase. Here's why the products are worth every penny (even if you do shop full price)—and how they build the perfect skin cycling routine.
Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm
Every night of your skin cycling routine beings with clean skin, which you can achieve with the Dream Cleansing Balm.
When warmed in your hands, it melts into a smooth oil that easily glides across skin. Once mixed with water, the oil emulsifies into a milk that dissolves makeup and removes dirt, dead skin, and sweat.
Our favorite part? The balm can be rinsed off with warm water and doesn't require a double-cleanse—and you're set for the next step in your routine.
Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial
Exfoliation is always the first night in a skin cycling routine because it removes dead skin cells. This allows the products used on nights two and three to better penetrate skin, increasing their effectiveness.
While you mind likely goes to liquid exfoliators, this resurfacing mask is another great option. It skips BHAs and AHAs in favor of gentler active enzymes, which are then paired with physical exfoliators (i.e. eco-friendly bamboo micro-exfoliants).
Reviewers say this resurfacing cream melts away dullness and rough patches, revealing smoother, brighter skin in two minutes or less.
Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
Thanks to last night's exfoliator, your skin is fresh and ready for this gentle-yet-powerful Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum. The brand recommends starting at one night per week and increasing frequency as tolerated—but if you’re following a skin cycling routine, you’ll use it twice at most.
One look at the reviews for this serum, and I knew I had to try it. People are shocked by the impact this serum has had on their skin, minimizing fine lines and hyperpigmentation to reveal a clearer, healthier complexion (without any irritation!).
Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum
After you've cycled through the exfoliator and retinal, your skin is ready for a break. On these "recovery nights," experts like Bowe recommend avoiding anything that might irritate the skin and opting for a night mask or a face oil instead.
This set's lightweight, fragrance-free serum is gentle enough to use nightly. With a blend of peptides, antioxidants, micronutrients, and hyaluronic acid it will keep the skin hydrated, plump, and firm.
On nights one and two, apply this serum after your exfoliator or retinal. On recovery nights, simply use it in their place.
Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
If you want a more potent hydrator than the serum, you can apply this dream mask. A hero for dull winter skin, this nourishing formula can be used every night (as the last step of your routine).
Reviewers say this moisturizer has the same texture as whipped butter, and it leaves your skin looking as luxurious as the cream feels. You’ll wake up with supple, glowing skin each morning.
The takeaway
At this point you'd be hard pressed to find someone in the beauty industry who hasn't heard of skin cycling. The process makes skin care feel so much more approachable—and this genius bundle has everything you need to get started. Take advantage of the brand's flash sale to score an extra 25% off this set (or any other YTTP bundle). Just act fast: the sale ends November 11.
