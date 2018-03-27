mindbodygreen

Close banner
Nutiva
PAID CONTENT FOR Nutiva

You're Only One Ingredient Away From The Perfect Breakfast

Written by mindbodygreen
You're Only One Ingredient Away From The Perfect Breakfast

Photo by Tatjana Zlatkovic

March 27, 2018

We’ve all been there: We eat what we think is a nutritious, filling breakfast while sipping on our morning coffee, only to find ourselves hungry for lunch an hour later. The reason this is such a common scenario is because, unfortunately, even the healthiest breakfasts—like smoothies and protein bars—aren’t necessarily designed to keep us full.

Sometimes all it takes to make a difference is one ingredient, which is why so many people—especially ketogenic dieters—are going crazy over Nutiva Organic MCT Oil. Here’s what you need to know about the outstanding benefits of Nutiva Organic MCT Oil, and how to start incorporating it into your breakfast ASAP.

Why Nutiva Organic MCT Oil is so good for you.

One of the main reasons why we gain unwanted weight or can’t shed extra pounds is because eating an unsatisfying breakfast leads us to all-day snacking. Nutiva Organic MCT Oil is the solution to this problem: Its unique fatty acid composition not only helps keep us full, but has fat-burning properties, thus supporting weight management—so you’re not endlessly snacking!

And if you eat a plant-based diet or paleo diet, or just love your exercise, Nutiva Organic MCT Oil is an especially helpful ingredient: Its clean, plant-based energy-boosting properties will not only keep you full all day long, but will carry you through even the toughest of workouts. These energy-boosting properties are called medium chain triglycerides, or MCTs, and Nutiva Organic MCT Oil is packed with them; it contains the highest amount of MCTs per serving—13 grams—which is more than any other organic MCT oil, to keep you sustained all day long.

Plus, the light coconut flavor of Nutiva Organic MCT Oil will give your breakfast—or even your coffee, should you so choose—a smooth, creamy, and delicious taste.

Article continues below

How Nutiva Organic MCT Oil is different from other MCT oils.

With Nutiva, you’re not just getting any old MCT oil. Nutiva’s patented, organic process gently removes the solid fat from virgin coconut oil, leaving behind clean, fat-burning MCTs in liquid form. And while other MCT oils are often made with “filler” oils (like palm oil) and chemicals, Nutiva uses a gentle, natural process that means no chemicals are used (always a good thing!) and there’s no harsh aftertaste.

Plus, if you’re all about supporting sustainability, Nutiva is the brand for you! They donate a portion of all proceeds to support farmers and sustainable agriculture across the world

Want to start incorporating MCT oil into your breakfast? Here are some ideas.

Nutiva MCT Cashew Almond Nut Butter

You're Only One Ingredient Away From The Perfect Breakfast

Photo: Nutiva

Serves 10-12 ounces

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups dry, unsalted cashews
  • 1.5 cups dry, unsalted almonds
  • 3 tablespoons Nutiva Organic MCT Oil
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt

Method

1. Place all ingredients, except the maple syrup and sea salt, in a food processor.

2. Blend for about 8-10 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed.

3. Right at the end, add the maple syrup and sea salt, and blend for another 30 seconds.

4. Remove from blender, and store in a jar.

Go to our site for more.

Article continues below

Nutiva Peach Smoothie

Serves 1-2

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups frozen peach
  • 1 cup yogurt (skip or use coconut yogurt for Vegan-friendly version)
  • 1 cup milk of choice
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon Nutiva Organic MCT Oil
  • Pinch of cinnamon (to sprinkle on at the end)

Method

1. Place all ingredients except the cinnamon into a blender.

2. Blend on high until a smooth texture is reached.

3. Pour into 1-2 glasses, and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Go to our site for more.

Nutiva
Nutiva
Nutiva® is the pioneer of delicious, plant-based organic foods that nurture vitality. The company consciously curates a robust portfolio of USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$39.99

The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

With Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/youre-one-ingredient-away-from-the-perfect-breakfast

Your article and new folder have been saved!