Your Kids Are Going To Love These Wholesome Versions Of Your Favorite Childhood Foods

Growing up, a party without a bag of cheesy, crunchy chips wasn't a party at all. Relive those days—without all the artificial additives—by DIYing your own: You and the kids will love the bold flavor, and you'll especially love that this uses much better ingredients (not to mention it's super easy and affordable).

You can make your own chips with a pack of organic corn tortillas by slicing the stack of tortillas into sixths (like a pizza). To get that zesty nacho cheese flavor, mix together about a teaspoon of chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, and the cheddar powder from boxed mac and cheese (our fave is from Annie's, made from real organic cheese). Brush the tortilla slices with oil (try coconut, avocado, or olive oil), and toss them with the seasoning mixture to coat. Spread the pieces out evenly on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until browned and crispy, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. You'll never go back to buying the bag.