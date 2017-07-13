mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

Your Insomnia Might Actually Be A Survival Technique

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Your Insomnia Might Actually Be A Survival Technique

Photo by Studio Firma

July 13, 2017

Older adults typically have a harder time sleeping than their younger counterparts. But according to a new study out of Duke University, that's not just an annoying side effect of getting older—it might actually have evolutionary benefits.

For the study, researchers tracked the sleep patterns of 33 healthy men and women in Northern Tanzania who live a modern but typical hunter-gatherer lifestyle. During the day, they go out to forage for tubers, berries, honey, and meat, and they return at night to sleep indoors. Because they don't have electricity, the group follows the natural patterns of day and night.

While most members of the group slept from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., some of them slept from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., while others turned in early (around 8) and woke up at 6. The most interesting part about these patterns was that, over the 220 hours during which they were observed, there were only 18 minutes in the entire night when all adults were asleep. From an evolutionary perspective, this is probably a survival mechanism—if one member of the group is awake at all times, they'll be able to alert other members of the group to potential threats.

In other words, the "morning lark" tendencies many older people exhibit actually serve a purpose. "A lot of older people go to doctors complaining that they wake up early and can't get back to sleep," said study co-author Charlie Nunn. "But maybe there's nothing wrong with them. Maybe some of the medical issues we have today could be explained not as disorders but as a relic of an evolutionary past in which they were beneficial."

If you're an older adult who can't fall asleep, take comfort in the fact that this symptom is likely a product of biology. But if you're craving more shut-eye, consider taking up practices like yoga and meditation, exercising regularly, and sticking to a regular sleep schedule. And if the problems persist, don't be afraid to consult a doctor.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/your-insomnia-might-be-survival-technique

Your article and new folder have been saved!