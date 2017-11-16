Landing on which clothes to bring is probably the hardest part of the packing process with all of those “what if” scenarios that can run through your head: What if it’s raining one day? What if this dinner is more formal than I think it will be? What if we go on an impromptu hike? What if a zombie apocalypse comes and the only people who can survive are wearing athleisure?

The best way to make sure you’re set for any situation is to pack plenty of layer-friendly items in neutral shades. This way, you can mix & match your staple items and dress them up or down with jewelry and accessories, which tend to be more portable. If you’re in the market for super versatile items that travel well, Toad&Co’s line of lifestyle apparel inspired by the outdoors is a great place to start. Made from cozy natural materials like organic cotton, hemp, and recycled wool, they can fit all the activities you have planned throughout the day and night, whether you’re taking a city tour by foot or meeting friends for a drink at the local bar. Plus, they’re sustainably produced which is always a plus in our book. (Fashion that’s friendly to the planet? Hell yes).

Their Bel Canto Cardigan paired with a Gypsy Crew and some cozy leggings is perfect for the plane or a casual day of sightseeing. Want to switch up the look? Swap your leggings for the Moxie Skirt if you want an outfit that can take you from a coffee meeting to a fancy dinner to the pub.