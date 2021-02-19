Your Dog’s Gut Health Matters More Than You Think: Here’s What You Need To Know

Digestive health and your pup: why it matters.

We all want to see our pets happy, and at the most fundamental level, that requires a thriving digestive system. Just like us, our dogs have a gastrointestinal microbiome that is connected to measures of overall health, like immunity, skin health, and vitality. And like us, their gut health can be affected by age, environment, and diet — and strengthened with the right care.

That’s where you come in. Research suggests the importance of choosing pet food with microbiome-targeted ingredients (translation: prebiotics and probiotics). We show up for our dog’s health by helping their digestive system, and Wellness CORE Digestive Health just made that a lot easier. Get to know the ingredients that make all the difference:

Digestive enzymes boost overall gut health.

When it comes to choosing the right ingredients, digestive enzymes are the first consideration. Enzymes help with the most obvious function of digestion: breaking down the proteins, fats, and sugars found in food. Superfoods pumpkin and papaya are loaded with these digestive enzymes, and are key ingredients in Wellness CORE Digestive Health dry and wet food recipes. Promote your dog’s overall digestion with these belly basics.

Omega-3 fatty acids nourish healthy skin & coat.

Who knew that good digestive health can help your pet’s coat stay lustrous and soft? You may recognize Omega-3 fatty acids from your own supplement regimen, but your pupper needs dietary fats in their nutrition, too. Found in the Wellness CORE Digestive Health dry and wet food recipes, this essential ingredient manages healthy skin and a perfectly pettable coat. Scoot over, pageant dogs.

Vitamins & minerals support immunity.

Just like us, dogs are exposed to all sorts of bacteria and viruses — whether in food or water sources, at the dog park, or via airborne particles. They need a strong immune system to stay healthy, no matter what kind of mess they get into! Research shows that vitamins and minerals are critical building blocks in your pup’s immune system — many of which are received through the digestive system. We can help build their immunity just by being mindful about the food they’re regularly chowing down.

Prebiotics & probiotics strengthen the microbiome.

We strengthen our dog’s microbiome by choosing a kibble that has digestive ingredients like prebiotics and probiotics listed on the back of the bag in the Guaranteed Analysis. The Wellness CORE Digestive Health dry food is probiotic coated, supporting your dog’s gut with one hundred million CFUs of beneficial microorganisms. Plus, with three different flavor options, this recipe offers a unique blend of prebiotic fiber for vitality and tail-wagging energy.

Play your part by choosing the best ingredients.

At the end of the day, if you’re like us, it’s only the best for our pup. Wellness CORE Digestive Health dry and wet recipes prioritize the most important ingredients for gut health, while ditching the unnecessary adds like wheat, corn, soy, or artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. The gateway to our dog’s whole-body health is their digestive system. Rubs and pets aside, now we know the ingredients to keep their belly happy.