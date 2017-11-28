Here's the thing about natural eye creams: Many of them are emollient (a fancy word for oil-based), so applying them in the morning sometimes unintentionally removes your eye makeup. No one wants to look like a raccoon at noon! Denno recommends Biossance squalane + peptide eye gel, a weightless gel that has no effect on eye product in her experience working with clients. If you want to use an oil-based eye cream, she says go for it, just do so at night.

A lot of people are applying eye cream incorrectly, Denno added. The skin under our eyes is migratory skin, which means that any product around the eye moves toward it as the day goes on. That's why she recommends applying eye cream on the orbital bone only (at least for daytime). You don't need to go under the lash line unless your skin is very dry. A single pump is enough for both eyes. Using your ring finger, pat eye cream on the outer edge of orbital bone underneath the eyes, and then bring it upward to underneath the edge of your brow.

With these tips, you'll glow through the winter months looking bright-eyed and well-rested.

