Yes, Your Gut Health Routine Should Change With Menopause — Here's How

Behind the scenes of perimenopause and menopause, our hormones are switching up their modus operandi. As those of us with ovaries get older, our ovarian follicles diminish—ultimately triggering a decline in estrogen levels1 . This creates a not-so-regular menstrual cycle that eventually comes to an end. A shift in estrogen comes with its own effects but also impacts other hormone levels. Add it all up and the body experiences all sorts of new changes, a main one happening in our gut.

Studies have confirmed that menopause directly affects our gut health2 , causing the diversity of our gut microbiome to decrease3 . Because our gut's microorganisms influence so many aspects of our health, research speculates that this decrease may be connected to many of the not-so-pleasant aspects of menopause. We don't talk about it enough, but with menopause comes a new chapter of gut health. And we need a routine that answers to that.