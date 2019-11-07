My workday really varies depending on what stage of the process I am at. I feel lucky to be able to do all the parts: recipe development, cooking, styling, shooting, and page layout. It takes about two years for me to make a cookbook from the time I sign on to the time it's released. The first year is spent creating it, and the second year is spent editing, printing, and promoting.

For my most recent book that just came out a month ago, The Forest Feast Mediterranean, I traveled with my family for three months to gather all the recipe inspiration and take all the photos around Europe. Once I got home, I sorted through thousands of photos on my computer and came up with my list of about 100 vegetarian recipes I planned to make, inspired by our trip. Then I started cooking!