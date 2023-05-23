Wondering How To Deal With Financial Stress? This Expert Has Tips For You
Recent research indicates that 65% of Americans report money as a significant source of stress—but is that really surprising? No matter your story, there’s simply something anxiety-inducing about finances. That’s why we’re big believers that financial well-being is just as important as any exercise, nutrition, or supplement routine. Financial freedom is the goal, but how do we get there?
In this video, mindbodygreen’s Executive Editor Hannah Margaret Allen taps into the financial and investing expertise of Heather Housley, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Investments & Client Services at Bank Of America. Press play for empowering financial tips and answers to your most pressing money questions.
